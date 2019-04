A man arrested in connection with a drugs seizure in Co Sligo is due to appear in court today.

Gardaí seized cannabis, cocaine, and xanax tablets with an estimated street value of 110,000 euro during the search of a house in Calry on Tuesday.

A 30 year old man arrested at the scene was taken to Carrick on Shannon Garda Station and is due before Sligo District Court around now.

File image: RollingNews