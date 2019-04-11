The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Four People Stage Sit-In At Dept. Of Health Over Lack Of Transgender Healthcare.

: 04/11/2019 - 11:04
Author: Ciara Plunkett
dept_of_health.png

Four members of the transgender community are staging a sit in at the Department of Health in Dublin over a lack of transgender healthcare in Ireland.

The "This Is Me" group says the World Health Organisation declassified trans identities as mental health disorders last year - but they're still being practiced here. 

Activists say they will stay in the Baggot St building until they secure a meeting with Minister Simon Harris. 

Noah Halpin says waiting lists to access basic Hormone Replacement Therapy are up to 33 months. 
 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!