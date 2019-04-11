Four People Stage Sit-In At Dept. Of Health Over Lack Of Transgender Healthcare.

Four members of the transgender community are staging a sit in at the Department of Health in Dublin over a lack of transgender healthcare in Ireland.

The "This Is Me" group says the World Health Organisation declassified trans identities as mental health disorders last year - but they're still being practiced here.

Activists say they will stay in the Baggot St building until they secure a meeting with Minister Simon Harris.

Noah Halpin says waiting lists to access basic Hormone Replacement Therapy are up to 33 months.

