The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Dessie O'Hare Has Been Jailed For 7 Years By The Special Criminal Court.

: 04/11/2019 - 11:49
Author: Ciara Plunkett
criminal_courts_of_justice_3.jpg

Former INLA man Dessie O'Hare has been jailed for 7 years at the Special Criminal Court for assault and false imprisonment.

The 62 year old from Slate Rock Road, Newtownhamilton, Co Armagh pleaded guilty to assaulting a man and falsely imprisoning another at locations in Dublin on June 9th 2015.

Mr O'Hare has previous convictions for assault and firearm possession dating back to the 1970s.

Judge Tony Hunt said that it was evident that the violent side of Mr O'Hare's personality was not in remission.

He was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment with the final three suspended, which can be activated at any time for the rest of his life should he re-offend.

File image: RollingNews

 

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!