Dessie O'Hare Has Been Jailed For 7 Years By The Special Criminal Court.

Former INLA man Dessie O'Hare has been jailed for 7 years at the Special Criminal Court for assault and false imprisonment.

The 62 year old from Slate Rock Road, Newtownhamilton, Co Armagh pleaded guilty to assaulting a man and falsely imprisoning another at locations in Dublin on June 9th 2015.

Mr O'Hare has previous convictions for assault and firearm possession dating back to the 1970s.

Judge Tony Hunt said that it was evident that the violent side of Mr O'Hare's personality was not in remission.

He was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment with the final three suspended, which can be activated at any time for the rest of his life should he re-offend.

