Listen: May Will Face MPs Today, After Securing Brexit Extension.

May Will Face MPs Today, After Securing Brexit Extension.

: 04/11/2019 - 11:56
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The British Prime Minister will face MPs today after the EU agreed to delay Brexit for a second time.

After late night discussions in Brussels, EU leaders decided on a new withdrawal date - October 31st.

Theresa May now has six months to secure the backing of the House of Commons for the Brexit deal.

If she can achieve that sooner, the UK may avoid having to take part in EU Parliament elections next month.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says Britain's future relations with Europe is in their own hands:

