Closing Date For Tenders For State Forensics Lab Extended.

: 04/11/2019 - 16:32
Author: Ciara Plunkett
state_lab_backweston_celbridge.jpg

The closing date for tenders for the 65 million State Forensics Lab. in Celbridge has been extended to May.

However, tenders for the project, were re-invited because of changes in international forensic laboratory standards, the merging of the Garda Technical Bureau with Forensic Science Ireland.

Tenders were re-invited in the fourth quarter of last year, and assessment will begin in Quarter Three.

It is now anticipated that construction on the Backweston site will begin this Autumn or Winter.

he project  will take around 2 years to complete.

Kildare North Labour General Election candidate, Emmett Stagg, in a statement, says "that the project would bring construction jobs and permanent employment to Celbridge and he looked forward to construction work commencing in Q3/Q4 of 2019. He adds is "glad the €65 Million project was progressing because in addition to the employment it will create in North Kildare, it will provide the State with a State of the Art Forensics Facility to the Highest International Standards in the battle against crime."

 

File image: State lab campus.

