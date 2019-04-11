2 People Arrested After Garda Drone Intercept Beside Castlerea Prison

Two people have been arrested after gardai intercepted a drone which it's believed was about to fly drugs into Castlrea Prison in Co. Roscommon.

It happened this morning after gardai stopped and searched a car.

At around 11am this morning gardai stopped and searched a car at Harriston, Castlerea - which is next to Castlerea prison.

Officers found two mobile phones, a smart watch, around 440 tablets and cannabis herb along with a drone which was in the process of being set up.

A 46 year old man and a 45 year old woman were arrested and are being questioned at Castlerea garda station.

A statement from the governor of the prison says it welcomes the intervention of gardai in assisting the prevention of contraband entering the prison.