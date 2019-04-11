The Night Shift

10pm - 12am
with
Thomas Maher

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

2 People Arrested After Garda Drone Intercept Beside Castlerea Prison

: 04/11/2019 - 16:53
Author: Ciara Plunkett
co_roscommon.jpg

Two people have been arrested after gardai intercepted a drone which it's believed was about to fly drugs into Castlrea Prison in Co. Roscommon.

It happened this morning after gardai stopped and searched a car.

At around 11am this morning gardai stopped and searched a car at Harriston, Castlerea - which is next to Castlerea prison.

Officers found two mobile phones, a smart watch, around 440 tablets and cannabis herb along with a drone which was in the process of being set up.

A 46 year old man and a 45 year old woman were arrested and are being questioned at Castlerea garda station.

A statement from the governor of the prison says it welcomes the intervention of gardai in assisting the prevention of contraband entering the prison.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!