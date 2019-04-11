Listen: Just 151 GPs Are Practicing In Kildare.

The Night Shift

The Medical Council says there are 151 GPs practicing in Kildare.

Its Workforce Intelligence Report indicates that , in 2017, there was 0.68 General Practitioner forevery 1,000 people.

This, is says "results in longer patient lists, longer waiting times for appointments and increased pressure on doctors. "

The report also shows that, nationally, almost 3.000 medical doctors stopped practicing in Ireland between 2015 and 2017.

The doctors either retired or left Ireland to practice medicine in another country.

