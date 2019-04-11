Intel, Leixlip, Allocates €246,000 To Kildare Groups.

53 organisations in Kildare are to share in a total grant of over €246,932 from Intel in Leixlip
The awards are being made as part of the firm's Matching Grant initiative
They are:
1st 10th Kildare Leixlip Scout Group
Allenwood Celtic AFC
Allenwood GFC Kildare
Athy Town A F C
Barnhall RFC
Barretstown
Bushido Martial Arts
Caragh GFC
Carbury GAA
Celbridge GAA Club
Celbridge Town AFC
Clane Athletic Club
Clane GAA
Clane Rugby Club
Clane United A.F.C.
Clogherinkoe GFC
Cloghgrinkoe | Broadford GAA
Confey G.A.A. Club
Eire Og Corra Choill Athletic Club
Eire Og Corra Choill Hurling Club
Irish Red Cross - Kildare Area
Kilcock GAA Club
Kildare and District Underage League
Kildare and West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Ltd
Kildare Town Educate Together NS
Leixlip GAA Club
Leixlip United AFC
Liffey Celtics Basketball Club
Maynooth Educate Together National School
Maynooth GAA Club
Maynooth Town Football Club
Monasterevin GFC
Moone Celtic Football Club
Moorefield GAA Club
North Kildare Educate Together School
North West Kildare Athletic Club
Prosperous United LTD
Rathcoffey GAA Club
Ribbontail Paddlers Canoe Club
Saint Vincent de Paul: Leixlip Conference
Sallins GAA Club
Scoil Chearbhaill Ui Dhalaigh
Scoil Naomh Brid
SCOIL UÃ RIADA
Scouting Ireland: 22nd Kildare Scout Group
Scouting Ireland: 6th Kildare Kill Scout Group
Scouting Ireland: 8th Kildare Scout Group (Maynooth)
St Anne's National School, Ardclough
St Brigid's Kildare Town Primary School
St Kevin's GAAÂ
St Patricks Boys National School
Suncroft GAA
The North Kildare Club