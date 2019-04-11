Intel, Leixlip, Allocates €246,000 To Kildare Groups.

53 organisations in Kildare are to share in a total grant of over €246,932 from Intel in Leixlip

The awards are being made as part of the firm's Matching Grant initiative

They are:

1st 10th Kildare Leixlip Scout Group

Allenwood Celtic AFC

Allenwood GFC Kildare

Athy Town A F C

Barnhall RFC

Barretstown

Bushido Martial Arts

Caragh GFC

Carbury GAA

Celbridge GAA Club

Celbridge Town AFC

Clane Athletic Club

Clane GAA

Clane Rugby Club

Clane United A.F.C.

Clogherinkoe GFC

Cloghgrinkoe | Broadford GAA

Confey G.A.A. Club

Eire Og Corra Choill Athletic Club

Eire Og Corra Choill Hurling Club

Irish Red Cross - Kildare Area

Kilcock GAA Club

Kildare and District Underage League

Kildare and West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Ltd

Kildare Town Educate Together NS

Leixlip GAA Club

Leixlip United AFC

Liffey Celtics Basketball Club

Maynooth Educate Together National School

Maynooth GAA Club

Maynooth Town Football Club

Monasterevin GFC

Moone Celtic Football Club

Moorefield GAA Club

North Kildare Educate Together School

North West Kildare Athletic Club

Prosperous United LTD

Rathcoffey GAA Club

Ribbontail Paddlers Canoe Club

Saint Vincent de Paul: Leixlip Conference

Sallins GAA Club

Scoil Chearbhaill Ui Dhalaigh

Scoil Naomh Brid

SCOIL UÃ RIADA

Scouting Ireland: 22nd Kildare Scout Group

Scouting Ireland: 6th Kildare Kill Scout Group

Scouting Ireland: 8th Kildare Scout Group (Maynooth)

St Anne's National School, Ardclough

St Brigid's Kildare Town Primary School

St Kevin's GAAÂ

St Patricks Boys National School

Suncroft GAA

The North Kildare Club