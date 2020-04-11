Saturday Favourites

6pm - 9pm

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

PSNI Investigate Two Armed Robbies Of Cash In Transit Vans In Belfast.

: 04/11/2020 - 11:52
Author: Ciara Plunkett
psni_badge.jpg

The PSNI is appealing for witnesses after two armed robberies of cash in transit in Belfast this morning.

The first robbery took place when a man with a knife threatened a cash delivery employee outside a supermarket on Kennedy Way.

He took a cash box but dropped it and fled the scene in a white Peugeot car.

A short time later another cash delivery employee was also threatened by a man with a knife outside a shop on Glen Road.

He also made off with a cash box in a white car towards the Monagh Bypass.

The PSNI is appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!