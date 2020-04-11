PSNI Investigate Two Armed Robbies Of Cash In Transit Vans In Belfast.

The PSNI is appealing for witnesses after two armed robberies of cash in transit in Belfast this morning.

The first robbery took place when a man with a knife threatened a cash delivery employee outside a supermarket on Kennedy Way.

He took a cash box but dropped it and fled the scene in a white Peugeot car.

A short time later another cash delivery employee was also threatened by a man with a knife outside a shop on Glen Road.

He also made off with a cash box in a white car towards the Monagh Bypass.

The PSNI is appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.