Spain Is Reporting A Steady Decrease In The No. Of People Dying Of Covid 19.

: 04/11/2020 - 12:05
Author: Ciara Plunkett
There's been a steady fall in the number of coronavirus-related deaths in Spain.

While another 510 people have died, it compares with 605 yesterday, and 683 on Thursday.

It brings the total number of deaths since the beginning of the outbreak to 16, 353

 

