Saturday Favourites

6pm - 9pm

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: ICCL Says Many People, Including Those Cocooning, Must Be Assessed To See How Restrictions Are Affecting Them.

: 04/11/2020 - 12:36
Author: Ciara Plunkett
irish_council_for_civil_liberties.jpg

A human rights group wants the government to carry out an audit into the current restrictions to slow the spread of Covid-19.

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties says many people, including those cocooning and those with intellectual disabilities, need to be assessed to see how the measures are impacting on them.

The group has welcomed the announcement that those in abusive relationships do not have to abide by the 2 kilometre rule for their own safety.

But Executive Director of ICCL, Liam Herrick, says more needs to be done:

newstalk1018454.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!