Listen: ICCL Says Many People, Including Those Cocooning, Must Be Assessed To See How Restrictions Are Affecting Them.

A human rights group wants the government to carry out an audit into the current restrictions to slow the spread of Covid-19.

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties says many people, including those cocooning and those with intellectual disabilities, need to be assessed to see how the measures are impacting on them.

The group has welcomed the announcement that those in abusive relationships do not have to abide by the 2 kilometre rule for their own safety.

But Executive Director of ICCL, Liam Herrick, says more needs to be done: