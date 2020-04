The public are being urged to Shine Your Light this evening at 9 o'clock to honour those affected by the pandemic.

The initiative is to recognise health workers, those who are sick and people who have passed away.

Dublin Airport's new air traffic control tower has had a high power beacon installed to also take part.

Peter Kearney, CEO of the Irish Aviation Authority, says it's joint project with the ESB:

Stock image: Pexels