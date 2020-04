The Health Minister says the backlog of tests shipped to a German lab for analysis should be completed by the end of next week.

Simon Harris says between 25,000 and 30,000 had been sent and 14,000 have now returned.

Last night it was confirmed just over 1,000 of those are Covid-19 positive.

Minister Harris says the remaining tests left to be completed will be done over the coming days:

File image: RollingNews