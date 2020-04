Partial skeletal remains found in south Dublin earlier in the week have now been taken to the City Mortuary.

They were uncovered during works on common ground at the Lissenfield Estate off the Rathmines Road on Thursday.

The Garda Technical Bureau and a forensic anthropologist have now finished work at the scene.

Gardaí say a post-mortem will be carried out in the middle of this week and that will decide how the investigation will proceed.

File image: RollingNews