New Homes In Johnstown Given The Go-Ahead.

Construction of new homes in Johnstown has been given the go-ahead.

Ardstone Ltd, applied for leave to build 33 homes within the curtilage of Johnstown Lodge.

The application includes two pedestrian extrances, and vehicular access.

Kildare planners have approved the project.

The development description is as follows:

"the demolition of an existing habitable dwelling on site (170sqm); works within the curtilage of Johnstown Lodge (a protected structure - RPS Reg. Ref. B19-20), including the blocking up of 2 No. access gates along the rear garden boundary wall and the construction of 33 No. residential dwellings comprising of 4 No. 1 bed Maisonette units (Type M); 2 No. 2 bed bungalow units (Type BU); 8 No. 2 bed mid and end of terrace units (Type B); 10 No. 3 bed, semi-detached mid and end of terrace units (Type C); 3 No. 3 bed, end of terrace units (Type C1); 6 No. 4 bed, end of terrace units (Type D). The proposed development also includes the provision of 2 No. pedestrian entrances to a public open space area from the Johnstown Main Street; the provision of a pedestrian/vehicular entrance from the L6035 serving the proposed dwellings with pedestrian paths along the L6035 road frontage of the development and the provision of a pedestrian crossing to the opposite site of the L6035 with associated path upgrade works to the west of the proposed site entrance. The development incorporates all ancillary internal access roads, parking, infrastructure, landscaping, boundary treatments and all associated site and development works on a site measuring approximately 1.36ha

Johnstown,Naas,Co. Kildare."

Stock image: Pixabay