Leixlip Gardai Appeal For Information On Fatal Collision.

Gardai in Leixlip are appealing to anyone with information on today's fatal collision to come forward.

A two car crash happened at Easton Road in the town at around 9.50am.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his 60s who was driving the other car has been taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown with injuries described as not life threatening.

Forensic Collision Investigators are examining the scene,

The road is closed and local diversions are in place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leixlip Gardai on 01-666-78-00.