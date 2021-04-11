Traffic Lights Not Expected In Short-Term At Allenwood Cross.

In response to a motion put forward by Fianna Fáil councillor, Daragh Fitzpatrick, Kildare County Council do not intend on installing a full set of traffic lights at Allenwood cross.

At Friday's Clane-Maynooth Municipal District meeting, the council reported that previously an inspection was carried out.

The inspection was to determine if the lights were needed, in accordance with traffic management guidelines, based on pedestrian & traffic demands in the area.

It was concluded that current provisions were sufficient, but the "provision of a signalised junction is recommended in the medium to long term for the village."

