Upgrade Of Maynooth To Leixlip Section Of M4 In Phase 2 Planning.

Kildare County Council confirmed the upgrade of the Maynooth to Leixlip section of the M4 is currently in phase 2, planning.

The council notes, phase 2's purpose is to examine a number of options, to decide which would address the current objectives of the project.

A public consultation on the issue will begin this year, with a specific date not given.

According to KCC, the project website is live, but cannot be searched, as it has not been indexed by Google.

The information given by the council, was in response to Labour Cllr. Angela Feeney.