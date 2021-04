The provision of traffic calming measures at Ticknevin School in Carbury is currently under review.

Kildare County Council expects the finalised designed to be approved in the coming weeks.

The council confirmed that an initial design has been completed.

In response to a motion put forward by Fine Gael councillor, Brendan Weld, KCC hopes to present the design to the Clane-Maynooth MD in the coming months, for approval.

