No Funding Currently Allocated For Pedestrian Crossing In Johnstownbridge.

: 11/04/2021 - 12:32
Author: Ciara Noble
pedestrian_bridge_glass_covered_urban_setting_pixabay.jpg

The need for a pedestrian crossing in Johnstownbridge village is currently listed for assessment, to determined if warranted.

Cllr. Brendan Weld asked for a progress report on the issue, at Friday's Clane-Maynooth MD meeting.

Kildare County Council noted assessments requiring traffic & pedestrian counts, are not possible under current Covid-19 Level-5 guidelines.

Taking count, while living under these restrictions, would not be that of normal patterns.

The council went on to add no decision has been made regarding a crossing, and no funding has been allocated to its potential.

 

Image: Pixabay

