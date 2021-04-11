No Funding Currently Allocated For Pedestrian Crossing In Johnstownbridge.

The need for a pedestrian crossing in Johnstownbridge village is currently listed for assessment, to determined if warranted.

Cllr. Brendan Weld asked for a progress report on the issue, at Friday's Clane-Maynooth MD meeting.

Kildare County Council noted assessments requiring traffic & pedestrian counts, are not possible under current Covid-19 Level-5 guidelines.

Taking count, while living under these restrictions, would not be that of normal patterns.

The council went on to add no decision has been made regarding a crossing, and no funding has been allocated to its potential.

Image: Pixabay