Detailed Design Of Maynooth Eastern Relief Road Currently Being Advanced.

According to Kildare County Council, detailed design of the Maynooth Eastern Relief Road, is currently being advanced.

This includes drainage design & utility provision along the road.

The council confirmed it is working alongside Irish Water to deliver the scheme, which includes transportation & water services infrastructure.

KCC are conversing with Irish Water to agree a State Body Agreement, relating to Irish Water services, as part of the main contract.

The council also added that negotiations are ongoing with the Local Housing Infrastructure funded landowners, on the scheme.

It's expected that negotiations, with landowners, will continue to Quarter 3 of 2021.

It was also confirmed that the Compulsory Purchase Order document is near completion.

The detailed design of the bridge, over the Royal Canal & the Dublin to Sligo Railway link, are currently being discussed by the KCC & Irish Rail.

The council expects the Compulsory Purchase Order by the second quarter of 2022.

The information revealed, was in response to a motion put forward by Cllr. Naoise Ó Cearúil of Fianna Fáil, at Friday's meeting of Clane-Maynooth MD.