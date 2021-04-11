6pm - 8pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Detailed Design Of Maynooth Eastern Relief Road Currently Being Advanced.

: 11/04/2021 - 13:07
Author: Ciara Noble
maynooth_sign_off_the_m4_via_maynooth_archaeology.jpg

According to Kildare County Council, detailed design of the Maynooth Eastern Relief Road, is currently being advanced.

This includes drainage design & utility provision along the road.

The council confirmed it is working alongside Irish Water to deliver the scheme, which includes transportation & water services infrastructure.

KCC are conversing with Irish Water to agree a State Body Agreement, relating to Irish Water services, as part of the main contract.

The council also added that negotiations are ongoing with the Local Housing Infrastructure funded landowners, on the scheme.

It's expected that negotiations, with landowners, will continue to Quarter 3 of 2021.

It was also confirmed that the Compulsory Purchase Order document is near completion.

The detailed design of the bridge, over the Royal Canal & the Dublin to Sligo Railway link, are currently being discussed by the KCC & Irish Rail.

The council expects the Compulsory Purchase Order by the second quarter of 2022.

The information revealed, was in response to a motion put forward by Cllr. Naoise Ó Cearúil of Fianna Fáil, at Friday's meeting of Clane-Maynooth MD.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!