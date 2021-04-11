Almost €500,000 Spent On Street Cleaning & Bin-Emptying In Clane-Maynooth Municipal District In 2020.

€469,523 was spent to clean the streets & empty the bins of Clane-Maynooth Municipal District in 2020.

Kildare County Council allocated €358, 889 of its budget to the service last year.

The council was responding to a motion put forward by Cllr. Brendan Weld, adding the figure could not be broken down per town & village in the municipal district.

KCC did breakdown the service provided as follows:

Maynooth bins primarily emptied Monday to Friday, with litter-picking & footpath sweeping taking place Monday to Saturday.

In Kilcock, litter-picking & bin-emptying happens Monday, Wednesday & every second Saturday.

In the village of Clane, litter-picking Monday to Friday, with bin-emptying Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday.

The usage details of the road sweeper were also included:

Mondays - Allenwood, Clane, Kilmeague & Maynooth.

Tuesdays - Coill Dubh, Newtown, Staplestown & Tirmoghan.

Wednesdays - Broadford, Clogherinkoe, Derrinturn, Johnstown, Kilcock & Ticknevin.

Thursdays - Clane, Prosperous & Robertstown.

Fridays - Maynooth, Straffan & Rathcoffey.

Image: Pixabay