6pm - 8pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Almost €500,000 Spent On Street Cleaning & Bin-Emptying In Clane-Maynooth Municipal District In 2020.

: 11/04/2021 - 13:22
Author: Ciara Noble
bin_public_place_overflowing_with_rubbish_pixabay.jpg

€469,523 was spent to clean the streets & empty the bins of Clane-Maynooth Municipal District in 2020.

Kildare County Council allocated €358, 889 of its budget to the service last year.

The council was responding to a motion put forward by Cllr. Brendan Weld, adding the figure could not be broken down per town & village in the municipal district.

KCC did breakdown the service provided as follows:

Maynooth bins primarily emptied Monday to Friday, with litter-picking & footpath sweeping taking place Monday to Saturday.

In Kilcock, litter-picking & bin-emptying happens Monday, Wednesday & every second Saturday.

In the village of Clane, litter-picking Monday to Friday, with bin-emptying Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday.

The usage details of the road sweeper were also included:

Mondays - Allenwood, Clane, Kilmeague & Maynooth.

Tuesdays - Coill Dubh, Newtown, Staplestown & Tirmoghan.

Wednesdays - Broadford, Clogherinkoe, Derrinturn, Johnstown, Kilcock & Ticknevin.

Thursdays - Clane, Prosperous & Robertstown.

Fridays - Maynooth, Straffan & Rathcoffey.

 

Image: Pixabay

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!