LDA Expecting To Lodge Planning Application This Month At Devoy Barracks In Naas.

The Land Development Agency is expecting to lodge a planning application this month, at Devoy Barracks in Naas.

If planning is granted, the agency plans to begin construction of 221 units, on the 10-acre site, in 2022.

It's estimated the development will take 3 years to complete.

Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Fianna Fáil's Peter Burke, gave the information in response, to a question posed by Sinn Féin's Eoin Ó Broin.

The Minister went on to add the site is in pre-development stage, so "exact delivery potential will only be finalised as final plans are put in place and planning permission is sought".

