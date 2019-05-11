Saturday Favourites

26% More People Presented To MABS In Q1, 2019 Than In Q1 2018.

: 05/11/2019 - 15:30
Author: Róisin Power
The number of clients in Kildare presenting to MABS has increased to 183 in the first quarter of the year.

In Q1 of 2018, 145 clients sought help from the Money Advice and Budgeting Service, which was down 29 from the same period in 2017.

That's according to figures from the Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection, Regina Doherty.

MABS operates under the Citizens Information Board and provides assistance to people need help and advice with managing debt or for those in mortgage arrears.

Across the county, in Q1 2019, 5,162 clients presented to the service.

