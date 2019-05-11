Saturday Favourites

6pm - 9pm

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

KCC Have Only Drawn Down 0.03% Of Funds Allocated For The Counties Roads.

: 05/11/2019 - 15:46
Author: Róisin Power
kcc_logo_badge.jpeg

Kildare County Council has only drawn down 0.06% of it's allocated roads restoration improvement grant to date in 2019.

The council has been allocated €7,129,500 for road improvement. Of all the councils nationwide that have made draw downs, KCC has drawn down the smallest amount.

Local authorities are responsible for the improvement and maintenance of regional and local roads and can receive funding under three headings: restoration improvement, discretionary grant and restoration maintenance.

That's according to figures provided by the Minister for Transport, Shane Ross.

Over the three categories, the council has been allocated over €10.9 million but has only drawn down 0.03% of this fund.

From its discretionary grant Kildare County Council have been paid just under 14.2% of the €2,483,500 allocated, the highest percentage of all three.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!