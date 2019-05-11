KCC Have Only Drawn Down 0.03% Of Funds Allocated For The Counties Roads.

Kildare County Council has only drawn down 0.06% of it's allocated roads restoration improvement grant to date in 2019.

The council has been allocated €7,129,500 for road improvement. Of all the councils nationwide that have made draw downs, KCC has drawn down the smallest amount.

Local authorities are responsible for the improvement and maintenance of regional and local roads and can receive funding under three headings: restoration improvement, discretionary grant and restoration maintenance.

That's according to figures provided by the Minister for Transport, Shane Ross.

Over the three categories, the council has been allocated over €10.9 million but has only drawn down 0.03% of this fund.

From its discretionary grant Kildare County Council have been paid just under 14.2% of the €2,483,500 allocated, the highest percentage of all three.