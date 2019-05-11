Saturday Favourites

KCC To Be Asked About Options Available To Council Mortgage Holders For Expansion.

: 05/11/2019 - 16:14
Author: Róisin Power
KCC will be asked to outline options available to council mortage holders for trading up or expansion.

Fine Gael Councillor Mark Stafford is asking the council to detail what council and Rebuilding Ireland mortage holders in the Kildare/Newbridge MD can do if they wish to find larger accommodation.

Stafford added to the question that those who have expanding may alternatively wish to top up their mortage to build an extension.

The question will be put to Kildare County Council at the May meeting of the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District, which is next Wednesday May 15th.

 

