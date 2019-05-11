KCC To be Asked To Address Pedestrian Safety In Athgarvan.

A number of traffic calming measures for Athgarvan are being suggested.

Ind Councillor Fiona McLoughlin Healy is asking the council to address the issue of vehicular and pedestrian incidients in the village.

The councillor has offered several suggestion to address the issue and raised the concern on the back of further planning applications for housing developments in the area.

McLoughlin Healy is asking Kildare County Council to develop a plan and include measures such as 50km/hr speed limits on the four roads leading to the village, pathways and "hidden entrance" sign posting for the Rosemount Court estate.

The question will be put to KCC at the May meeting of the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District which is Wednesday next.