There are calls for a daycare centre for the elderly in Leixlip.

In a motion submitted for the May meeting of the Celbridge-Leixlip Municipal District, Councillor Joe Neville is asking to KCC to lobby the HSE for the development of such a centre.

The centre would provide services for the elderly and those dealing with dementia according to Neville.

The motion will be put to the council at the meeting this Friday.