Kildare Has Over 880 People Doing An Apprenticeship.

There are currently 883 people undertaking apprenticeships in Kildare.

That's according to figures from the Minister of State for Training and Skills, John Halligan, who provided a picture of the sector nationwide.

There are over 16,000 apprenticeships being undertaken in Ireland with the majority of those being by people between the ages of 18 and 26.

The largest area of study is electrical with 6,756. Construction was the next most popular area with nearly 4,000 apprenticeships.

The number of women undertaking apprenticeships has also risen over the last three years, from 60 in 2016 to 341 in 2018.