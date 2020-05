The Labour Party says it will not be joining in the current talks with Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Greens.

Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin wrote to its leader, Alan Kelly, at the weekend, asking if his party would have talks.

Labour says its parliamentary party will consider the letter in the coming days.

But it says it will give Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Greens the space to finish their talks - noting, if successful, they'd command a majority.