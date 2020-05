The British government has confirmed that there will be no professional sport - even those played behind closed doors - until June 1 at the earliest.

They've been filling in the blanks left by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's light-on-detail speech that was broadcast on Sunday night.

Premier League clubs are meeting today to discuss the next phase of their "Project Restart".

10 Downing Street says organisations should prepare accordingly to resume behind closed doors after June 1st.