Fines for breaking lockdown rules in England are going up from Wednesday.

The first penalty issued if police believe restrictions are being breached will be 100-pounds - that'll be reduced to 50, if paid within two weeks.

Fines will double for each repeat offence, up to a maximum of 3-thousand 200 pounds.

There'll be no changes in Scotland.

First minister Nicola Sturgeon says Boris Johnson needs to go further in explaining the exact moves:

Stock image: PIxabay