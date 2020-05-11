Kildare Chamber Welcomes The Launch Of The Return To Work Safely Protocol.

County Kildare Chamber has welcomed the launch and publication of the National “Return to Work Safely” Protocol.

This serves as a framework for employers and staff to put in place measures to prevent the spread of Covid 19 in the workplace

CKC notes, however, that re-opening a " work place has now become more difficult with the new procedures."

The chamber will, over the coming days, be running forums and webinars addressing its members concerns on the protocol and how it applies to the business community in Kildare.

Allan Shine CEO of County Kildare Chamber, the business organisation in Kildare representing 400 companies says: “The process involved in re-opening the economy will not be a simple one. Ensuring the health and safety of workers, employers and consumers continues to be our shared goal. As businesses around the country plan for how they will adapt to operating during a pandemic, the Protocol will be an essential framework to enable that.

This new announcement comes with a further cost burden for business with the potential of the hire of new staff. Reopening a work place has now become more difficult with the new procedures. The pressure now is immense on business owners and the requirement for financial assistance is essential. Many businesses after this announcement will question the viability of reopening”. .