Jack & Jill's 2nd Incognito Sale Brought Forward To This Month.

: 05/11/2020 - 16:57
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Kildare's Jack and Jill  Foundation has announced that Incognito Part Two will begin this month.

Hundreds of donated works of art  sold within a matter of hours of the launch of Incognito Part One, in April

40 Kildare artists, Robert Ballagh, Bruce and Patti Springsteen and Bono are among those to donate pieces.

Bidders don't know the identity of the works artist until after they buy the piece.

The second part of the sale was due to take place in September, but has now been brought forward.

Works may be previewed from today, and are on sale on May 28th.

Funds raised will support the charity's work in providing in home nursing care to 340 babies and children across Ireland.

