Vatican Guidance On Gender Identity "Inflammatory".

The Vatican's new guidance on gender identity has been described as "unhelpful and inflammatory".

The document calls for dialogue on the issue - but says the idea of people choosing to change their gender was an attempt to "annihilate nature".

The statement's been widely criticised, with claims it'll contribute to bigotry and violence against LGBT people.

The Transgender Equality Network says the Vatican is "ignoring the real and legitimate experiences" of young people who are trans.

It's also disappointed with the "tone and timing" of the document during Pride month.