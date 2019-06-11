Kildare Focus

2pm - 3pm
with
Ciara Plunkett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Vatican Guidance On Gender Identity "Inflammatory".

: 06/11/2019 - 13:06
Author: Ciara Plunkett
vatican_city.jpg

The Vatican's new guidance on gender identity has been described as "unhelpful and inflammatory".

The document calls for dialogue on the issue - but says the idea of people choosing to change their gender was an attempt to "annihilate nature".

The statement's been widely criticised, with claims it'll contribute to bigotry and violence against LGBT people.

The Transgender Equality Network says the Vatican is "ignoring the real and legitimate experiences" of young people who are trans.

It's also disappointed with the "tone and timing" of the document during Pride month.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!