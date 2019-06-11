Listen Live Logo

UK Unemployment Down By 34,000 In Quarter 2.

: 06/11/2019 - 13:14
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The number of people out of work fell by 34,000 to 1-point 3-million in the three months to April.

Meanwhile, average weekly earnings grew by 3-point-4 percent, up slightly from 3-point-3 per cent in March.

The Office for National Statistics says the unemployment rate was unchanged at 3-point-8 per cent.
 

