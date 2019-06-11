Listen: IFA Says Fair Deal Change Will Give Certainty To Farmers.

Kildare's farm and business owners must commit to staying on for a minimum of 6 years in order to qualify for support under the Fair Deal nursing home care scheme.

Under the current system, these families have to set aside 7.5 percent of the value of their land or business every year to fund a place for their parents in a home.

According to the Irish Independent, under the changes, this will be capped at three years.

In order to qualify, a member of the family must have worked on the farm or business for three out of the previous five years.

And before a parent enters a nursing home, their successor must commit to staying on at the farm or business for the next six years.

Caroline Farrell is Chair of the IFA Farm, Family and Social Affairs Committee.

Speaking to Kildare Today, she says this change will bring certainty to farmers