Reports: Water Bowsers Deployed In Leixlip.

Its understood that water bowsers are to be placed in two locations in Leixlip.

A major watermain, close to Leixlip Garda Station, has ruptured.

This main transfers water to the reservoir that supplies Celbridge

Fianna Fail Cllr., Bernard Caldwell, says the bowsers are being installed in the car park of Leixlip Library and in the car park of the Church of Our Lady's Nativity.

The incident is affecting supply to Leixlip town, its hinterland, and to parts of Celbridge from Youngs Cross to the Liffey Bridge

Irish Water notes that repairs are underway, but may not be finished until 8pm this evening.