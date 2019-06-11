Listen: Soc Dems Have No Interest In Proposed Merger Of Political Parties.

The Social Democrats TDs, including Kildare North's Catherine Murphy, say they have no interest in a proposed merger of political parties.

Labour's Sean Sherlock has suggested that Labour, the Green Party and the Social Democrats should merge to form a larger centre-left party.

It comes on the back of a splitting of the left-leaning vote in recent elections.

But Social Democrats TD Roisin Shortall says that's not on the cards:

Image: Social Democrats Co-Founders Catherine Murphy and Roisin Shorthall/RollingNews