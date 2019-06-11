Listen Live Logo

Listen: Finance Minister Says LPT Can Play A Greater Role In Ireland's Tax System.

: 06/11/2019 - 17:08
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Finance Minister believes the Local Property Tax can play a more significant role in Ireland's overall taxation system.

The levy raises about €20 million in Kildare, annually, and 78,800 householders in the county are liable for it.

Paschal Donohoe has told the Oireachtas Budgetary Oversight Committee, on which sits Kildare Fine Gael TD, Martin Heydon, that any increases to the tax should be modest and affordable.

He says in order to bring the matter forward, a scheme should be presented for a bill by January 2020.

Minister Paschal Donohoe says LPT can transform the country:

