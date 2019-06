A request by Independent TD Denis Naughten to suspend today's Dáil has been rejected by the Ceann Comhairle, Kildare TD, Seán O'Feargháil

Deputy Naughten made the request so a debate could take place on the HSE's decision to cut home-help hours.

However, all parties have reached agreement that a debate on the subject will take place on Thursday afternoon.

The Independent TD spoke earlier in the Dáil on the subject: