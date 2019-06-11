Listen Live Logo

Gardai Appeal For Witnesses FOllowing Dublin City Centre Murder.

: 06/11/2019 - 17:35
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 20s was murdered in Dublin city centre overnight. 

Two men were seen fighting on O'Connell Street shortly before 2am.

Gardaí arrived on the scene and discovered a man had been stabbed. 

A man, who is 28, was arrested.

 

