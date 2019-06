Works to repair a ruptured water main in Leixlip, which cut supply to 3,000 premises from 5am this morning, have been completed.

The main, on Station Road, main transfers water to the reservoir that supplies Celbridge

Irish Water & Kildare County Council say, however, it could take some hours for the system to refill.

Water tankers will remain in place at the River Forest Shopping Centre and at the Church car park on Station Road this evening