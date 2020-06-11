14 parts of Naas could experience water supply disruption overnight.
Irish Water is conducing leak detection works between 11pm tonight and 3am on Friday morning.
These may cause supply disruptions to Sarto Road, Sarto Park, Pacelli Road, Our Ladys Place, St Gabriel's Place, St David's Terrace, Old Caragh Road, St Martins Avenue, St Patrick's Terrace, Áras Chill Dara, New Row, Newbridge Road, Corbally Court, Finlay Park and surrounding areas
Supply may take between 2 and three hours to fully return to all affected properties.