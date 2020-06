A councillor is calling for a report on the demand for business supports from the Kildare Local Enterprise Office.

The request, by Fine Gael Cllr., Mark Stafford, is "in light of the decision to close applications for on-line trading vouchers".

He wants information on demand for the online trading voucher and the business continuity voucher in the Kildare/Newbridge Municipal District.

His motion will be debated at the June meeting of the MD