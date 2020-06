Bord na Mona has applied to An Bord Pleanala to regularise the planning status of almost 2,000 hectares of its land in Kildare.

Its with respect to the Kilberry bog group, which includes boglands in Kilberry, Gilltown, Allen and Prosperous.

BnM wants to regularise the planning status...historic peat extraction (and ancillary works) on the milled peat production bogs."

An Bord Pleanal is scheduled to issue a decision on October 5th.