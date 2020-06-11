Listen: A New Community Policing Unit Is In Being In Newbridge.

A new community policing initiative has been launched in Newbridge today.
Four Gardaí are forming a dedicated Community Policing Unit.
The unit will be overseen by two sergeants also attached to Newbridge, who both have a background in Community Policing.
The unit will focus, primarily, onnti-social behaviour, Alcohol & Drug consumption, littering, drug transportation on trains, bike thefts and criminal damage.
Inspector Jim Molloy joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today.
Image: Garda Mick Daly and Garda Brian Carroll/Newbridge Garda Station