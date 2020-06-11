The Eleven To Two Show

Listen: A New Community Policing Unit Is In Being In Newbridge.

: 06/11/2020 - 11:45
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A new community policing initiative has been launched in Newbridge today.

 Four Gardaí are forming a dedicated Community Policing Unit.  

The unit will be overseen by two sergeants also attached to Newbridge, who both have a background in Community Policing.

The unit will focus, primarily, onnti-social behaviour, Alcohol & Drug consumption, littering, drug transportation on trains, bike thefts and criminal damage.

Inspector Jim Molloy joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today.

Image: Garda Mick Daly and Garda Brian Carroll/Newbridge Garda Station

