Listen: Lockdown Presents New Challenges In Tackling Domestic Abuse.

Lockdown has presented new challenges when it comes to tackling domestic violence.

Figures from gardai earlier this week showed an increase of 25 per cent in domestic abuse cases this year.

The UN Special Rapporteur on Violence Against Women Dubravka Simonovic says the risk is aggravated by fewer police interventions, the closure of the shelters, and limited access to courts.

Speaking at the National Women’s Council webinar on violence against women, she says many struggled to get help:

Noeline Blackwell, CEO of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, says an increase in number of cases is just one of their worries:

Image: Dubravka Simonovic UN Special Rapporteur on Violence Against Women 2020