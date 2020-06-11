The Eleven To Two Show

82,500 People Have Returned To Work Since The Start Of Phase One.

82,500 people have returned to work since the start of phase one.

The figure relates to the number of people who have stopped claiming the pandemic unemployment payment since restrictions began to be eased.

In the last week alone 36 thousand people returned to work.

