Listen: Planning Underway To Almost Fully Re-Open The Economy By Mid-July.

: 06/11/2020 - 12:53
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Plans are being drawn up to almost fully re-open the economy by the middle of July.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has told the Dáil the early indications from phase two of the easing of lockdown measures are positive.

Our Political Correspondent Seán Defoe reports:

File image: RollingNews

